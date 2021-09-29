Midnight Mass Actresses Kate Sigel And Annabeth Gish Talk Spoilers For The Haunting Netflix Series

It's not easy to hit pause on "Midnight Mass." Though the material is heavy and the story takes its time to unravel, that slow reveal is exactly what makes Mike Flanagan's latest horror series so enticing. What are the secrets of Crockett Island? And what could be the reason for all the strange new occurrences? The arrival of a young, charismatic priest, Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), permanently alters the town and the lives of each and every resident. He brings miracles and with them, an abundance of mysteries with answers that hurt more than they satisfy.

If you haven't already binged your way through the series, we have plenty of reasons why you should, but for those of us still reeling from the haunting seven episodes, there's a lot left to unpack. We've already dug into some of the nitty gritty in our spoiler review, but thanks to the magic of press cycles, two of the series' biggest stars have already weighed in on the big revelations and heartbreaking events of the final few episodes.

Proceed if you dare, there are many spoilers ahead for "Midnight Mass."