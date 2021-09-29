The Book Of Boba Fett Poster Reveals Premiere Date, Plot Details Confirmed

Today Disney+ dropped a few of doozies on us for their forthcoming Star Wars series "The Book of Boba Fett," namely a boss new piece of key art, a premiere date as well as the first plot details from the secretive cabal at Lucasfilm. The series that was wonderfully teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian" is set to premiere on Wednesday, December 29, on Disney+, making it a later date than the previous two "Mandalorian" seasons which dropped in November 2019 and October 2020, respectively.

This new "Boba Fett" date is actually more in line with the release strategies on four of the five previous Star Wars movie releases of the Disney era ("Solo" being the exception), which all hit theaters around Christmas. Judging from what was set up in that end credit scene and teased in the new poster and synopsis, we're hoping to see lots of grimy space bounty hunter action as this series dives deeper into the criminal element of a galaxy far, far away. But what is Boba's endgame? Will other syndicates like Crimson Dawn come into play?