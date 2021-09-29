Jumanji Theme Park Ride Coming To Italy In 2022

It's not enough that Italy has incredible food and art and culture, they also have to take all of the sick rides... And by "all of the sick rides" I really only mean "Jumanji – the Adventure," a themed ride that will debut in 2022 at Gardaland!

Located in Ronchi, Italy, this dark ride will be the first full kitted out "Jumanji" ride in the world. If you're a dark ride fan or aficionado, I would recommend scouting out hotel rooms and nailing down your airfare now — we all need something to look forward to, and why not hang all of your future hopes and dreams on a theme park ride? The joy of being an adult is have the ability to make poor emotional and financial decisions. Embrace it.