The Morning Watch: Blue's Clues Gets A Nostalgic Eiffel 65 Remix, F9 Honest Trailer Revs Up & More

In this edition, the 25th anniversary of "Blue's Clues" has inspired an adorable remix of the nostalgic tune "Blue" from Eiffel 65. Plus, F9 takes some playful jabs to The Fast Saga from the most recent edition of Honest Trailers. And finally, take a private tour of Fantasyland from Disneyland Paris without spending and arm and a leg to check out the overseas theme park attraction.