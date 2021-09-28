Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Star Wars Visions, Old Henry, Crashing, Dave, And More

Star Wars Visions Lucasfilm
By Ben Pearson/Sept. 28, 2021 4:54 pm EDT

On the September 28, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about what they've been up to in the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we've been Doing:
  • What we've been Reading:

    • Brad read Kevin Smith's Secret Stash: The Definitive Visual History

  • What we've been Watching:

    • Ben watched Old Henry, is rewatching Happy Endings, and saw East Side, West Side.

    • Brad watched Star Wars Visions, Crashing, Dave Season 2, Love on the Spectrum Season 2, rewatched Hot Rod and Coyote Ugly, and is nearing the end of Friends

  • What we've been Eating:

    • Brad tried Scarecrow Crunch from Target, Cinnabon Cookies, Sparkling Apple Cider from Aldi, Crush Sparkling Fruit Punch, Thrashed Apple Mountain Dew

  • What we've been Playing:

    • Brad played Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Last Call

Also mentioned:

