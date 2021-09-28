Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Star Wars Visions, Old Henry, Crashing, Dave, And More
On the September 28, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about what they've been up to in the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we've been Doing:
-
Brad is re-launching his podcast Go Flix Yourself
-
- What we've been Reading:
-
Brad read Kevin Smith's Secret Stash: The Definitive Visual History
-
- What we've been Watching:
-
Ben watched Old Henry, is rewatching Happy Endings, and saw East Side, West Side.
-
Brad watched Star Wars Visions, Crashing, Dave Season 2, Love on the Spectrum Season 2, rewatched Hot Rod and Coyote Ugly, and is nearing the end of Friends
-
- What we've been Eating:
-
Brad tried Scarecrow Crunch from Target, Cinnabon Cookies, Sparkling Apple Cider from Aldi, Crush Sparkling Fruit Punch, Thrashed Apple Mountain Dew
-
- What we've been Playing:
-
Brad played Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Last Call
-
Also mentioned:
-
You Don't Have To Be An Anime Fan To Enjoy Star Wars: Visions
-
Kevin Smith's Secret Stash Book Candidly Chronicles The Life And Career Of The Clerks Filmmaker
-
Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge — Last Call Review: New Adventures And Gear Make For An Enjoyable Follow-Up
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.