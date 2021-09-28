The Best TV Shows & Movies Coming To Amazon Prime Video In October 2021

For those looking forward to an "Alien" prequel, it's safe to say that 2012's "Prometheus' was not what anyone expected. Ridley Scott's much-heralded return to the classic sci-fi universe came with built-in expectations of something just as grand, high-minded, and existentially terrifying as the original. I would argue that "Prometheus" accomplishes all of that ... but in a way that couldn't have been more alienating (pun intended!) to its audience. I admittedly didn't care for the film on my first go-around, but time has been nothing but kind to this idiosyncratic reinterpretation of the "Alien" mythology. We may have been robbed of the unknowable mysteriousness of the xenomorph, but consider what we received in its place: Michael Fassbender's terminally insecure and misanthropic android, Engineers that may or may not have been responsible for Jesus Christ, and a deeply cynical look at how badly humanity ruins everything. Seems consistent with the original film to me!