Cool Stuff: New The Mandalorian Season 2 Funko POPs Add Luke Skywalker, Cobb Vanth, And More
The second season of "The Mandalorian" already inspired a new wave of Funko POPs back in May, but now that the season has been wrapped up for awhile, the collectible vinyl figure creators can finally release figures inspired by the season finale. Since the end of the season included a bombshell appearance by a certain young Jedi, not to mention the triumphant takeover of Jabba the Hutt's criminal enterprise by Boba Fett, there's a whole new series of Funko POPs inspired by the climactic moments of the season's conclusion. Plus, one of our favorite new characters in the "Star Wars" universe gets their own collectible figure too.
New The Mandalorian Season 2 Funko POPs
First up, we have the return of Luke Skywalker in his black Jedi wardrobe, and he's taking little Grogu off to master his abilities. You can tell Skywalker is very serious because of that slight indentation at the top of his eyes.
From earlier in the second season of "The Mandalorian," we have the Frog Lady with no name, who had to deal with Grogu slurping up the eggs of her future babies. We can't see her back, but we're assuming she comes equipped with the egg tank backpack that she was carrying around.
Reaching even further back to the season premiere, Cobb Vanth finally gets his own Funko POP figure. In fact, he actually gets two, because even though that looks like a new Boba Fett figure at first, it's actually just Cobb Vanth suited up in the bounty hunter's armor. If you want unmasked Cobb Vanth with that slick haircut, you'll have a harder time tracking him down because he's part of Funko's more rare Chase variant line.
Finally, we have the bounty pair of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, but this time Fett isn't wearing his helmet, revealing his scarred faced, presumably as a result of being partially digested by the sarlacc in "Return of the Jedi." But there's a much better addition to "The Mandalorian" Funko POP line featuring these two bounty hunters.
Even More The Mandalorian Season 2 Funko POPs
A pivotal moment from the credits scene of "The Mandalorian" season 2 is brought to life in this display featuring Boba Fett taking over the throne once occupied by Jabba the Hutt. Well, he didn't really sit in that throne, but he basically occupied the entire platform. But his right-hand man Bib Fortuna was sitting in that throne before he was unceremoniously dealt with by a blaster. With Fennec Shand at his side, Boba Fett is ready to take the criminal underworld by storm in his upcoming series "The Book of Boba Fett," coming to Disney+ later this year.
Another key scene gets the Funko POP treatment with Grogu sitting on top of a Seeing Stone in the ruins of a Jedi Temple. This one also comes with lights and sounds to more accurately recreate the scene that led to the season's shocking finale. Speaking of which ...
The last group of "The Mandalorian" Funko POPs take a cue from the end of the second season. First of all, we have one of the Dark Troopers blasting off with Grogu in its cold metal hands, and it even has glow in the dark elements.
Meanwhile, Mando himself gets two new variations. There's one with the bounty hunter wielding the staff made of beskar that he acquired earlier in the season, and another in hologram form, inspired by the message he sends to Moff Gideon, turning the villain's own words against him. For added effect, the hologram figure glows in the dark.
These are all available for pre-order now at various retailers, with the exception of the retail exclusives.