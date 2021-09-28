Cool Stuff: New The Mandalorian Season 2 Funko POPs Add Luke Skywalker, Cobb Vanth, And More

Funko

First up, we have the return of Luke Skywalker in his black Jedi wardrobe, and he's taking little Grogu off to master his abilities. You can tell Skywalker is very serious because of that slight indentation at the top of his eyes.

From earlier in the second season of "The Mandalorian," we have the Frog Lady with no name, who had to deal with Grogu slurping up the eggs of her future babies. We can't see her back, but we're assuming she comes equipped with the egg tank backpack that she was carrying around.

Reaching even further back to the season premiere, Cobb Vanth finally gets his own Funko POP figure. In fact, he actually gets two, because even though that looks like a new Boba Fett figure at first, it's actually just Cobb Vanth suited up in the bounty hunter's armor. If you want unmasked Cobb Vanth with that slick haircut, you'll have a harder time tracking him down because he's part of Funko's more rare Chase variant line.

Finally, we have the bounty pair of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, but this time Fett isn't wearing his helmet, revealing his scarred faced, presumably as a result of being partially digested by the sarlacc in "Return of the Jedi." But there's a much better addition to "The Mandalorian" Funko POP line featuring these two bounty hunters.