Encanto Directors On How They Brought Disney Magic To Colombia [Interview]

Based on everything I've seen, I think it looks great. But, this is a movie very strictly about Colombia, very strictly about Colombian culture. I'm a white guy. You guys are two white guys. How did you guys come to discover, or how did you feel that you were the right guys to tell this specific story?

Jared Bush: It's a really good question.

Byron Howard: Early on, I think we knew that, in teaming up with Lin-[Manuel Miranda], Lin was very keen to do a movie set in Latin America, but we had to look for, what do we have in common? And this idea of extended families, the universality of everyone has a family, everyone likely does not understand their family, and likely their family does not completely understand them. Having something universal that we can all sink our teeth into, no matter where we come from was really critical. For me, it's amazing because every time we jump into a new film, it's a chance for me to learn. I think this entire four-year process has been an incredible learning [process] for myself. Starting in the Colombian research trip with Lin, seeing it grow, Cherise joining the team, the team rallying around this central idea, and staying true to that true north, has made an incredible difference.

Lin isn't here today, unfortunately, but you guys got to work very closely with him, obviously. I guess the best way to describe him from afar is a generational talent. People like that don't come along that often. Having worked with him closely, what gives him that X factor? How can you describe what it is about him that makes him, him?

Jared Bush: Okay. I can take this one. I know the answer to this question, and you'd probably say the same thing [Byron], which is that, it's his dad. His dad won't leave him alone and let him rest. We got to go on our research trip to Colombia with Lin and his dad. And to see the work ethic of his dad. Lin always says that he is the least-hardest worker in their family, and spending time with his dad, I go, "that might actually be true."

I'd say that Lin has this amazing gift to be able to sum up experiences and character in a way that is innovative and exciting and always changing over the course of the story. I think that he challenges himself constantly. I think that when you hear his music, you assume that it just flows and it's done, but I think he really lets himself go out of his comfort zone all the time. That's something that is really inspirational to all of us as we were sort of going through this process, is he is learning with us, and he is challenging himself. He wants to try new things constantly and not just stay in the pocket. So definitely it was a real treat to be able to work with him, to collaborate with him throughout the process.