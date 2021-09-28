How Antoine Fuqua Shot The Guilty In Just 11 Days

In music videos, especially, time is limited. High-profile artists often show up hours late, or as Fuqua quipped, not at all. "Because doing videos and stuff back then, if you know a shot is going to last on the screen for 10 seconds or 5 seconds, or 5 frames, you know what you need, really," he said. "So you can say, 'I just need one light. It's going to be on the screen that long.' As long as the performance is right, get it and let's go. I don't want them lit, I want the silhouette,' because you've done that. So you get to understand the power of images and how quickly people pick it up."

Following "The Guilty," Fuqua is already facing another unique set of circumstances with his next film, "Emancipation," which stars Will Smith. In addition the pandemic, he's dealt with a hurricane and alligators:

"With every film, you do your homework. You get prepared, you do it. And then you gotta be willing to make quick decisions. On the location, it's a different deal. It's different but the same. Right now I'm making a movie, 'Emancipation,' with Will Smith in Louisiana. So I'm dealing with heat, Covid, hurricane, alligators, you name it. So that's part of filmmaking, it's the great adventure and you never know what's going to happen."

How exactly does a director deal with alligators? "You don't," Fuqua answered. "You let them do what they're doing and hopefully there's a wrangler that can get them away. Yeah, you don't."