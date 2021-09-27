The Best TV Shows & Movies Coming To Hulu In October 2021

The end of September and the beginning of October can only mean one thing: hoodie weather, Spooky Season, and the near-Herculean task of keeping track of a whole new batch of movies and shows as they cycle in and out of multiple streaming services. That last part is just about the only downer that comes with another turn in the calendar, but that's why we're here to help! If you're anything like me, the last few days have been about ticking off those soon-to-be expiring items from your watchlist and gearing up for what's to come. For those with subscriptions to Hulu, you can find everything (disclaimer: not actually everything) from James Bond movies to "The Hunger Games" to "Star Trek" in October. Read on for a selection of must-watch movies and then a complete list of everything that's coming to the streaming service in October 2021.