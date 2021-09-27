Welcome To Earth Trailer: Will Smith Explores The World Without Punching Anything In The Face

"I've got a confession to make," Smith says at the beginning of the trailer. "I've never climbed a mountain, never swum in a lake."

The trailer then goes on to show that Smith has since done extreme versions of these things — we see him climbing not only a mountain but a volcanic mountain; we see him not dive into some dorky pond, but go the bottom of the ocean in a deep-sea submarine. In "Welcome to Earth," we follow Smith as he travels to the world's natural wonders, accompanied by relevant experts to make sure he doesn't die. The shots from the trailer are visually stunning — an arial shot of Smith spelunking in a cave, rotating shots of waterfalls and cave entrances — and promises that the series will be full of such jaw-dropping scenes.

"We think we know our planet, but there's still a secret world to be discovered," Smith says halfway through the trailer. "If you go to the right place, with the right guide, you might just find a portal into it." Or, if you don't have access to the right guide, you can sit on your couch and watch Smith go there instead.

In addition to Smith, the experts that guide him on his adventures include marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields, engineer and National Geographic Explorer Albert Lin, National Geographic Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

The series is executive produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky ("Black Swan," "Requiem for a Dream"), Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root's Nutopia and Westbrook Studios. The series' music is composed by Daniel Pemberton ("Trial of The Chicago 7," "Steve Jobs").

"Welcome To Earth" starts streaming on Disney+ in December 2021.