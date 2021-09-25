Red Notice Clip: Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds Fight Over A Shiny Egg

Netflix released the "Red Notice" clip as part of its livestreaming hype event TUDUM, and you can watch the entire thing right here if you're so inclined. The above clip gives us "National Treasure" meets "Fast and Furious" kind of vibes. Not only is there a shiny egg that Reynolds and Gadot are after (as Johnson tries to stop them) but all three of these cast members have actually been in the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

The action here is solid, and the comedy works pretty well too. Though I'm not necessarily sure that Gadot has the muscle to take down the beefy, towering structure that is The Rock, she does have some slick moves. It also helps that every single one of these inexplicably beautiful people looks damn good while they're trying to fight each other. If the rest of the movie can deliver action and comedy like this, then we'll be in for a nice treat.

This has the feel of a big screen blockbuster rather than a Netflix movie, and there's a good reason for that. The movie was originally meant to be released in theaters by Universal Pictures, but it was sold it to the streamer instead. We're hoping that doesn't mean Universal lost faith in the movie, but just didn't feel good about the business side of it all. After all, this looks pretty expensive. Netflix will likely release the movie in some theaters anyway, but we're waiting for details on that. Otherwise, "Red Notice" will start streaming on Netflix on November 12, 2021.

Here's the official synopsis for "Red Notice" from Netflix:

An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world's most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI's top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there's no telling what will happen.