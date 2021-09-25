The Best Movies And Shows Coming To Paramount+ In October 2021

"Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" is the final "Star Trek" movie based entirely around the crew of the original Enterprise, and it's arguably the best "Star Trek" movie ever made. The crew of the Enterprise, including Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), Scotty (James Doohan), Dr. "Bones" McCoy (DeForest Kelly), and Chekov (Walter Koenig) are all getting a little old for space travel. (Sulu, played by George Takei, has been given his own starship by this point, though he does help out his old Enterprise crew.) They're considered dinosaurs in Starfleet, but they still have one last important mission in them.

When the Klingon moon Praxis is destroyed and the Klingon home world is sent into disarray, the Klingon Empire reaches out to attempt to broker peace with the Federation. Kirk and McCoy are framed for the murder of the Klingon Chancellor Gorkon, and they must clear their names and expose the real killers in order to stop even more violence.

"The Undiscovered Country" is a Cold War allegory, digging into just how difficult it can be to trust the people you formerly were at war with. The film also has some great meta-analysis about the real goals of "Star Trek" as a franchise, and it picks a bit of fun at itself along the way. (There's a brilliant bit where Kirk hooks up with a beautiful alien and McCoy quips "What is it with you, anyway?")

Christopher Plummer stars as the main antagonist, a Shakespeare-quoting Klingon named General Chang. "Star Trek VI" is the perfect end to the story of the first Enterprise, and it sets up the franchise to continue in new ways. Kirk mentions that the Enterprise will be helmed by a new crew (the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" folks!) and he also changes the phrasing of the series' tagline, changing it from "where no man has gone before" to "where no one has gone before." Whether you're a die-hard "Trek" fan or have never seen a single episode, "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" is a perfect introduction.