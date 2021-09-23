The Name's Bond, Commander Bond: Daniel Craig Gets Honorary Royal Navy Title

Daniel Craig has brought a bit of James Bond to his real life. The actor, who has been playing 007 since 2006's "Casino Royale" and is gearing up to grace the screen in "No Time to Die" next month, was recently made an Honorary Commander in the British Royal Navy. A photo of Craig in his Commander's uniform has also been revealed. Have a gander.

MGM

While Craig doesn't exactly look enthused, one has to imagine he does consider this a true honor deep down. The actor has been a supporter of the armed forces and this appointment will, per a press release, offer him a "distinct way to strengthen the navy's ties with the communities it serves."

Here's what Craig had to say about it:

"I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service."