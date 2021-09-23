Back To The Future Stars Lea Thompson And Christopher Lloyd Will Time Travel Again In A... Hallmark Christmas Movie
We bring some good news today, dear readers — albeit with a huge caveat. The good news? "Back to the Future" stars Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson are reuniting. And not just at a fan convention, but in an actual movie! The not-so-great news? It's in a Hallmark Christmas movie called "Next Stop, Christmas."
As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Lloyd and Thompson will both star in the made-for-TV Christmas flick, which is set to debut on Hallmark Channel in November. A couple of first-look photos were revealed as well, and shared by the film's composer on Twitter. Check them out below:
For those wondering what the movie is about, here is the synopsis for "Next Stop, Christmas:"
Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train's enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what — and who — is truly important to her.
The Nostalgia Train Stops Here
"Back to the Future" is one of the most beloved movies ever made. Period. Critics. Audiences. Everyone is in agreement. So the fact that two of the biggest stars from the trilogy are going to be in any movie together is sure to get the nostalgia hooks in deep. "Back to the Future 4" is probably never happening (even though Lloyd has ideas for the plot). And, heaven help us, it is unlikely that Hollywood is going to be foolish enough to attempt a reboot any time soon.
That being the case, even if it is one of the many holiday flicks that Hallmark pumps out annually, this reunion is to be treasured. And look, the idea of Christopher Lloyd starring as the conductor of some magical Christmas train sounds kind of charming, at least on paper. Throw Thompson into the mix and it becomes something probably worth tuning in for. Probably. It is still a Hallmark Christmas movie we're talking about here.
For those wondering, this year's other Hallmark offerings include titles such as "Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday" and "The Nine Kittens of Christmas" starring Brandon Routh. Okay, so maybe that one is worth watching as well. But still, this "Back to the Future" reunion is likely the best of the bunch.
The cast also includes Lyndsy Fonseca ("Agent Carter") and Chandler Massey ("Days of Our Lives).
"Next Stop, Christmas" premieres Saturday, November 6 on Hallmark Channel.