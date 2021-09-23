Back To The Future Stars Lea Thompson And Christopher Lloyd Will Time Travel Again In A... Hallmark Christmas Movie

"Back to the Future" is one of the most beloved movies ever made. Period. Critics. Audiences. Everyone is in agreement. So the fact that two of the biggest stars from the trilogy are going to be in any movie together is sure to get the nostalgia hooks in deep. "Back to the Future 4" is probably never happening (even though Lloyd has ideas for the plot). And, heaven help us, it is unlikely that Hollywood is going to be foolish enough to attempt a reboot any time soon.

That being the case, even if it is one of the many holiday flicks that Hallmark pumps out annually, this reunion is to be treasured. And look, the idea of Christopher Lloyd starring as the conductor of some magical Christmas train sounds kind of charming, at least on paper. Throw Thompson into the mix and it becomes something probably worth tuning in for. Probably. It is still a Hallmark Christmas movie we're talking about here.

For those wondering, this year's other Hallmark offerings include titles such as "Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday" and "The Nine Kittens of Christmas" starring Brandon Routh. Okay, so maybe that one is worth watching as well. But still, this "Back to the Future" reunion is likely the best of the bunch.

The cast also includes Lyndsy Fonseca ("Agent Carter") and Chandler Massey ("Days of Our Lives).

"Next Stop, Christmas" premieres Saturday, November 6 on Hallmark Channel.