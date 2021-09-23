Yes, Vincent D'Onofrio Would Love To Play Kingpin Again: 'I Just Need To Be Asked'

There was a lot I didn't like about the various Marvel Netflix shows, but I was a big fan of Vincent D'Onofrio's scary, layered performance as crime boss Wilson Fisk, AKA the Kingpin. D'Onofrio's Kingpin is a fan favorite, and folks have been clamoring for him to play the character again. The actor has said multiple times in the past that he'd like to reprise the role, and he's still beating that drum. In an interview with ScreenRant, D'Onofrio commented that he's continually flattered that people want him to play the Kingpin again, and that he's basically just waiting for Marvel to pick up the dang phone and ask him:

"I do take it as a compliment. I so badly want to play that character again. I love that character. I just have to wait for Marvel to ask me. I think it's very clear that I would, and the fans know that I would jump at the chance to play again. I just need to be asked."

The question now is: will Marvel ever ask him?