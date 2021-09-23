Watch An Animated French Dispatch Music Video Directed By Wes Anderson

In the clip, the charmingly cluttered illustrations of a provincial French city paint the screen — but the viewer's eye seems to stay fixated on the visual's lead character, who is the only person, place, or thing colored in. The video then follows that lead character as he makes his way through this quirky French city, with allusions to the film peppered like obvious Easter eggs along the way. The result is a very cute and quaint little project that will definitely help fans stave off the FOMO if they haven't been able to see the film thus far.

Anderson's filmography is generally pretty solid, so I'm pleasantly optimistic about "The French Dispatch." Everyone has their favorite Anderson movie — for me, it wavers between "The Darjeeling Limited" and "Fantastic Mr. Fox — but no matter which one you favor, it's hard to deny he's consistent at selling a unique vision, and thus, his films are usually something to see. Knowing me, I'll get quickly sucked into the magical world and the whimsical characters he creates. I'm just a sucker for those color palettes

According to the official synopsis, the film "brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city."

The movie has an utterly star-studded cast, as nearly all of Anderson's films tend to. Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, and Bill Murray have roles in the ensemble cast project. Anderson, in addition to directing, wrote the screenplay from a story by Schwartzman, a frequent collaborator, and Roman Coppola.

The film had its world premiere at Cannes in July and will have its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 2, 2021. Later in the month, it will be released in theaters in the US through Searchlight Pictures on October 22, 2021.