In Foundation, Jared Harris Plays The Key To Saving The Universe [Interview]

A joke I've always heard is that "Foundation" is the science fiction book people pretend to have read.

Like "Moby Dick."

Exactly. I'm curious, what was you experience with Isaac Asimov and Foundation before you signed on for this?

I'm not going to pretend, I hadn't read it. Once we signed on, I read the stories in chronological order, not the order they were written in, so that I could bring myself up to speed at the point we were entering the story as a television show.

A lot of those later novels, the prequels, were written years, decades, after the original one.

Yeah. Yeah, much later.

Because in the original "Foundation" novel, Hari Seldon is more of an idea than a character. I think he's only in one scene of the original book?

No, he's in more than that, but not many. Yeah, you're right, not many. Yeah, I mean, that was obviously [showrunner David S. Goyer's] challenge, is how do I... He wants to create a core group of people who are going to carry you through the entirety of the story. And you're not wrong. I will say that in some sense, Hari Seldon was an idea, and my job was not to disregard that, but I have to make him a human being. You know, you have to make him somebody that people are curious about and interested in. Otherwise, he might as well be HAL [from "2001: A Space Odyssey"], you know?

And that was an ongoing conversation with David, to find a way to tell the story that needed to be told, but to do it in a way so that it came out of the desires and conflicts and needs of the characters and of who I was involved in with the scenes I was involved in. But I think we did a very effective job. I've seen most of it, and the thing that really has gripped me... Yeah, it's spectacular. It's epic in its ambition. But I'm deeply, deeply invested in the journeys of these characters. And there's no real... In a way, it's interesting, because there's no outright good guy. I mean, other than maybe Salvor, but no outright bad guy. David's narrative deeply invests in understanding the predicament of the Cleons, which is fascinating.

It would have been very, very easy to do a good versus evil story, with Hari Seldon as a righteous martyr against an evil empire, but the show is not interested in that. The show is very interested in the murkiness of it all. Was that something that was on the page or something that was found in filming?

Yeah, it definitely was part of David's original DNA. And to me, that's what I find interesting. It's the ambiguity, because the ambiguity allows for you as an actor to explore areas, that if you are playing sort of the old Hollywood white hat/black hat type thing, you can't go down that route because you're upending the tables, you know? And for me, I'm not interested in that. I find that quite tedious. I mean, basically as soon as you put the hat on, everybody knows exactly everything they need to know about you. So I enjoy David's desire to avoid that kind of very simple storytelling with regards to the characters.