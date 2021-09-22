The Wire Creator David Simon Pulls HBO Project Out Of Texas Over Abortion Law

After Simon made his announcement to pull out of Texas, the Dallas Film Commission replied on Twitter pleading, "Laws of a state are not reflective of its entire population. Not bringing a production to Dallas (a big "D") only serves to further disenfranchise those that live here. We need talent/crew/creatives to stay & vote, not get driven out by inability to make a living." The Dallas Film Commission is correct, it does impact the lives of those who live in the gerrymandered state but Simon was quick to acknowledge that his decision to pull the project out of Texas is not to harm those trying to make a living, but to protect the rights of his production cast and crew.

You misunderstand completely. My response is NOT rooted in any debate about political efficacy or the utility of any boycott. My singular responsibility is to securing and maintaining the civil liberties of all those we employ during the course of a production. https://t.co/cSKZu08uOO — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 20, 2021

Plenty of fans replied to Simon continuing to bring up the fact that major production hubs throughout the state in places like Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio are all heavily populated with left-leaning progressives, but Simon continued to reiterate that this decision is not one based in red/blue politics, but in ethically protecting all members of his cast and crew.

Love Austin and San Antonio. Even like Houston some. And you are blissfully unaware that this is not a political decision for us; we canâ€™t ethically ask any female cast/crew to relocate to any state that requires them to forgo civil liberties. The end. https://t.co/j5WVrr7hfp — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 22, 2021

And even after a critic tried to implement a "gotcha" tactic regarding the upcoming IATSE strike, Simon proved that his crew solidarity is the real deal.

Go get what you need and deserve from the studios and networks. We canâ€™t and wonâ€™t make the movie without you. #IATSESolidarity — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 22, 2021

No additional details on Simon's Texas-based HBO project have been made available at this time, but unless Texas makes some changes, there's a good chance Simon's project will be the first in a long line of projects changing locations.

(Writer's Note: A reminder that women are not the only people who experience pregnancy and womanhood is not determined by the ability to become pregnant.)