The Wire Creator David Simon Pulls HBO Project Out Of Texas Over Abortion Law
While Texas conservatives continue stripping the rights away of their citizens in an attempt to cover up the death rattle of an antiquated party losing power, some Hollywood creatives are choosing to hit the state where it hurts most: in the pocketbook. Known for creating popular shows like "The Wire" and "The Deuce," David Simon took to social media to announce that despite his new project being set in Texas, he's refusing to film the project there in response to the Texas abortion ban. Simon posted on Twitter stating "I'm turning in scripts next month on an HBO non-fiction miniseries based on events in Texas, but I can't and won't ask female cast/crew to forgo civil liberties to film there. What else looks like Dallas/Ft. Worth?"
If an employer, this is beyond politics. Iâ€™m turning in scripts next month on an HBO non-fiction miniseries based on events in Texas, but I canâ€™t and wonâ€™t ask female cast/crew to forgo civil liberties to film there. What else looks like Dallas/Ft. Worth? https://t.co/q6Py6XikYh
— David Simon (@AoDespair) September 20, 2021
The law went into effect in early September after the Supreme Court proved to be disappointingly useless and declined to block this clear infringement on reproductive rights. The new Texas law outlaws all abortions after six weeks when a fetus develops a heartbeat, despite the fact that we determine life in actual living humans, not clumps of cells, based on brain activity and not heartbeats — but go off, I guess. The law also allows citizens to act as proverbial Anti-Abortion Batmen by deputizing people to snitch on anyone they suspect has had an abortion and paying them handsomely if it turns out they're correct.
Dallas Film Commission Fights Back
After Simon made his announcement to pull out of Texas, the Dallas Film Commission replied on Twitter pleading, "Laws of a state are not reflective of its entire population. Not bringing a production to Dallas (a big "D") only serves to further disenfranchise those that live here. We need talent/crew/creatives to stay & vote, not get driven out by inability to make a living." The Dallas Film Commission is correct, it does impact the lives of those who live in the gerrymandered state but Simon was quick to acknowledge that his decision to pull the project out of Texas is not to harm those trying to make a living, but to protect the rights of his production cast and crew.
You misunderstand completely. My response is NOT rooted in any debate about political efficacy or the utility of any boycott. My singular responsibility is to securing and maintaining the civil liberties of all those we employ during the course of a production. https://t.co/cSKZu08uOO
— David Simon (@AoDespair) September 20, 2021
Plenty of fans replied to Simon continuing to bring up the fact that major production hubs throughout the state in places like Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio are all heavily populated with left-leaning progressives, but Simon continued to reiterate that this decision is not one based in red/blue politics, but in ethically protecting all members of his cast and crew.
Love Austin and San Antonio. Even like Houston some. And you are blissfully unaware that this is not a political decision for us; we canâ€™t ethically ask any female cast/crew to relocate to any state that requires them to forgo civil liberties. The end. https://t.co/j5WVrr7hfp
— David Simon (@AoDespair) September 22, 2021
And even after a critic tried to implement a "gotcha" tactic regarding the upcoming IATSE strike, Simon proved that his crew solidarity is the real deal.
Go get what you need and deserve from the studios and networks. We canâ€™t and wonâ€™t make the movie without you. #IATSESolidarity
— David Simon (@AoDespair) September 22, 2021
No additional details on Simon's Texas-based HBO project have been made available at this time, but unless Texas makes some changes, there's a good chance Simon's project will be the first in a long line of projects changing locations.
(Writer's Note: A reminder that women are not the only people who experience pregnancy and womanhood is not determined by the ability to become pregnant.)