Fantastic Beasts 3 Gets A Proper Title, Will Fly Into Theaters In 2022

Fans of the Wizarding World, we have news. The third entry in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, which serves as a prequel/spin-off to the main "Harry Potter" series, has been given an official title and release date. The movie will be called "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" and it will be hitting theaters sooner than expected, as revealed by this brief teaser/motion poster released online.

#FantasticBeasts: The Secrets of DumbledoreÂ in theatresÂ April 15, 2022. pic.twitter.com/utJZxaRWNI — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) September 22, 2021

"Fantastic Beasts 3" had previously been set to arrive in July of next year, but Warner Bros. has opted to bump it up by a few months. That could be taken as a good sign, or it could mean the studio wants to avoid heavy competition during the summer. Either way, it will be here come April.

And for those curious what the movie is all about, here is the official synopsis for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore":

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?