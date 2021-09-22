The Execution Trailer: The Hunt For A Russian Serial Killer Begins [Exclusive]

"The Execution" will be the feature film debut of director Lado Kvataniy. Bringing to mind comparisons to "Memories of Murder," "Big Bad Wolves," and "Se7en," the film has a lot to live up to within this specific genre and — based on the footage, at least — certainly displays a level of confidence that suggests it can far exceed those expectations. The plot is described as, "Issa Valentinovich is celebrating his promotion to police chief when a phone call reveals that the serial killer case that made his career may not be closed." The cast of "The Execution" includes Niko Tavadze, Daniil Spivakovsky, Yulia Snigir, Evgeniy Tkachuk, Aglaya Tarasova, and Victoria Tolstoganova.

"The Execution" premieres at Fantastic Fest tomorrow, September 22, 2021. You can check out the fully detailed synopsis below: