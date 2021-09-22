Sex, Love And Goop Trailer: 10 Things I Hate About Goop

Buckle up, because we haven't even gotten to the truly harmful things Goop has supported and actively sold. Despite the brand's sex positive attitude, Goop has a history of promoting treatments, toys, and ideas that run the risk of damaging the sexual health of people with vaginas and breasts. Everyone has heard about the "yoni" eggs, which are porous, could become filled with bacteria, and absolutely shouldn't be inside of you no matter how much you love crystals. And then there are the slightly less bad, but still tiring, vaginal steaming. One product in a long line of products that upholds the stereotype that vaginas are dirty and need extra special super cleaning.

Somehow, we're not done. There's still so much more! This one is less physically harmful, but it feels so emotionally terrible that I think it's worse than the "yoni" eggs and the steaming combined. Remember the time when a doctor wrote a Goop article about how underwire bras could cause breast cancer? No? Well, it's a real thing that happened, and while it's obviously false, it's difficult for me to think of something more casually cruel. Of course, it doesn't quite hold a candle to the time a woman died after undergoing a bee-sting therapy that Paltrow had positively written about for Goop. In our long list of reasons not to trust, or really even support, Goop, that is definitely the worst thing.

To finish off with something light, there was also the time where Paltrow applied sunscreen so poorly that it made a ton of dermatologists mad, but that's really just a drop in the bucket. "Sex, Love and Goop" is bound to stream even more untested and unverified advice straight into our brains. And while it may look aesthetically pleasing and sound almost good enough to be true, it never is and it probably never will be.