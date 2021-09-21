Vans Is Getting In The Spooky Spirit With These Killer Sneakers

Although the films they've chosen for inspiration are fantastic, I would love to see this horror collection become an annual tradition that can slowly feature stranger and more off-beat films. It would be sick to see some slip-ons decorated with insane imagery from "Noroi: The Curse" or a pair of authentics that are inspired by "Ghostwatch." Also, let's be real, "Chopping Mall" would be a perfect available in-store only sneaker.

And why stop there? This first release basically feels like it's also an unofficial Stephen King collab since half of the shoes are inspired by his IPs. Now that I think of it, I have a medical need a Rom Zombie x Vans line or a Jordan Peele line or a Karyn Kusama line or a James Wan line (you could honestly do an entire "Annabelle" line, but also I would buy the "Dead Silence" shoes and feel totally at peace).

What I'm saying is that Vans needs to call me and that October can't come soon enough.