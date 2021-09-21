Passing Trailer: Tessa Thompson And Ruth Negga Star In Rebecca Hall's Acclaimed Directorial Debut

Based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, "Passing" follows two Black women, "Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga), who can 'pass' as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York."

Here's the synopsis:

After a chance encounter reunites the former childhood friends one summer afternoon, Irene reluctantly allows Clare into her home, where she ingratiates herself to Irene's husband (André Holland) and family, and soon her larger social circle as well. As their lives become more deeply intertwined, Irene finds her once-steady existence upended by Clare, and PASSING becomes a riveting examination of obsession, repression and the lies people tell themselves and others to protect their carefully constructed realities.

The ultimate goal of "Passing" is to explore "the notion of 'passing' to explore not just racial identity but gender and the responsibilities of motherhood, sexuality and the performance of femininity." Rebecca Hall both writes and directs the film, and she does a damn good job here, aided by her fantastic cast. In addition to Thompson, Negga, and Holland, "Passing" also features Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Alexander Skarsgard.