Midnight Mass Creator Mike Flanagan Warns Haunting Fans Not To Look For Hidden Ghosts

There are no concrete plans for a third "Haunting" iteration, but there's still plenty of hope to go around! Flanagan himself said that the possibility of a third season is "wide open." Of course, the most crucial aspect of continuing is finding the perfect piece of literature. Fans of "Hill House" and "Bly Manor" know that the anthology typically pulls from classic stories, giving them traumatizing new twists and even blending them with other works of literature. Flanagan has said:

"One of the things that define the 'Haunting' anthology for me is that both of them so far are about updating and riffing on existing classic literature."

Released in 2018, "The Haunting of Hill House" was inspired by Shirley Jackson's gothic horror novel of the same name, while "The Haunting of Bly Manor" was a twist on the Henry James horror novella "The Turn of the Screw" that incorporated other stories from the author. This is yet another way that "Midnight Mass" stands apart — it tells an original tale of Flanagan's creation.

The release of "Midnight Mass" is fast approaching: the series premieres on Netflix on September 24, 2021.