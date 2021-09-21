How Star Wars: Visions Embraces And Reinvents The Franchise's Long-Held Values [Interview]

We see Westerners taking on Asian properties all the time, but, it's more rare to see the opposite happen. And with these talented creators at these Japanese studios, putting their spin on Star Wars, at what point did you believe, "Okay, this can be done and done well," or did you have to be convinced at all?

James Waugh: No, quite the opposite. We were fans of a lot of these studios for a long time. Just in general, I think it really influenced our sort of internal reference points when we're talking about movies or talking about animation and the things that have inspired us over the years. There's sort of this common lexicon of anime and Lucas Film. So, we know what's possible there and we know the amazing art done. I think it wasn't so much a convincing; it was more, "What's the best way to approach this that's going to keep it authentic and allow these creators to do what they do best?" We didn't want to be a studio that was going to go and say, "We're just here for your aesthetic." We wanted a specific voice because they showcase kind of breadth of what type of storytelling is being done in anime. And that was really our hope from the start. So, I don't think any of us doubted could, would this work; I think it was what was the right framework that could facilitate it.

You can see it in the array of styles and tones that you guys have here. What is the throughline that you guys had when you were bringing these stories together? Was there something that specific that you were looking for in each story or with each director?

Waugh: I think I would say we first crafted the "Visions" framework as a way to build something that will be more celebratory, will allow people to really kind of have a degree of artistic expression without the conversation being around, "What point of the timeline does this take place in?" It's all been great. We will solve that problem, but it was very broad. I mean, the framework, and Kanako can speak to this as well, I think the briefs that something along the lines of what elements of "Star Wars" inspired you, feel free to pull from 40 years of history or anything that excites you. We want you to be inventive. We want you to render your own characters. We didn't want this to be a "Star Wars" old show where we would take a known character and do a story that was sort of a subverted version of who those characters are.

I think that's super normal, it just wasn't the intention and then, yeah, that was about it. And we wanted to make sure these stories at heart and really kind of "Star Wars" values. It was pretty broad.

Kanako Shirasaki: Yeah, but each creator, after we started talking to them, we realized every single one is a huge "Star Wars" fan. At certain times of their lifetime, "Star Wars" influences them heavily. So, you feel the love from the creators, every single shot they created. Not only the directors and the writers, it's all the animators working behind the shorts, they really do their best because they can finally make "Star Wars" by themselves. They're so passionate about this project, from all around the world.