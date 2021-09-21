Laika's ParaNorman And Coraline Return To Theaters For The Studio's 15th Anniversary

Tickets for Laika at OSMI are currently on sale, with screenings scheduled for October 15, 2021 through October 31, 2021. But screenings and panels aren't all the studio has to offer — they're going big for this anniversary and offering fans a special close look at the world of Laika. The museum will have a display of puppets and sets from the stunning films, letting fans immerse themselves in the studio's creative process. So if Coraline's Other Mother has been haunting you since childhood (and she definitely has), then come exacerbate your fears by seeing her spider-like body and button eyes up close!

Laika will put its "hero" or main character puppets on display, along with "Kubo and the Two Strings" characters, Moonbeast and Skeleton. Also available are some of the studio's most memorable sets, including:

From "Coraline": Coraline's Other Kitchen with Other Mother/Other Father and Beldam's Sewing table.

From "ParaNorman": Interior of Norman's Bedroom and Mitch's van with the gang and Zombie judge.

From "The Boxtrolls": Sparky's Market tent and Snatcher's Truck

From "Kubo and the Two Strings": Kubo's market building

From "Missing Link": Sir Lionel's apartment and Adelina's boat cabin

Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of Business Operations David Burke spoke to Laika's excitement about these displays, saying:

"Our studio has a unique approach to filmmaking, enhancing the artisanal stop-motion technique with technological innovations and through installations like this, fans have a chance to see that artistry up close whilst getting some behind-the-scenes details from our filmmakers."

As for fans not able to make it to Oregon this October, Laika previously announced the return of "ParaNorman" to theaters across the country. The film will screen on November 16 at local theaters through Fathom Events. Tickets for "ParaNorman" are already on sale, offering a chance to revisit the adventures of a misunderstood teenage boy who can speak to the dead. Sure, screenings come a little after Halloween, but spooky season doesn't officially end until Christmas, so the "ParaNorman" zombie apocalypse should fit right into your schedule.