The Problem With Jon Stewart Trailer: Jon Stewart Is Back On TV, Baby

This upcoming series sees the beloved comedian delving back into current events — but not the way he used to. Rather than keeping up with the very latest via nightly new episodes, "The Problem with Jon Stewart" will provide a collection of deep dives into essential topics. The hour-long show will arrive to audiences every other week. Episodes will take an in-depth look at the most important topics driving national conversations, and inject some good old-fashioned comedy into the mix whilst dissecting them. Though it hasn't yet premiered, the series is already drawing some comparisons to John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight," since they share a similar format.

The trailer sees guests discussing topics like racial inequity and working-class America, with Stewart pressing for questions, offering commentary or sitting back in stunned silence. Though he was out of the game for a while and kept a relatively low profile, Stewart has continued to use his celebrity status to advocate for the same pressing issues he championed at "The Daily Show." This includes everything from comprehensive care for veterans to advocating for 9/11 first responders. The series will likely continue these trends, but expand further on the issues, inviting both those affected by the issues and those leading the charge for change. "The Problem with Jon Stewart" aims to unpack the issues and spark discussion for tangible steps that can lead to solutions.

And if you still need more Jon Stewart in your life, then good news: there is, in fact, more! In addition to your TV, your favorite comedian will also be available on your phone! ...Which is a roundabout way of saying that the show is accompanied by a companion podcast that expands on each episode's conversation. Staff members from "The Problem" will moderate interviews with activists to uncover more info and, of course, make a ton more jokes. The series and podcast were developed as part of Stewarts's multi-year partnership with Apple TV+.

The first episode of "The Problem with Jon Stewart" arrives to AppleTV+ on September 30, 2021, with new episodes to follow every other week. Here's the brief synopsis of the series:

It's easy to feel overwhelmed by the world's problems. It's harder to pinpoint the systems responsible for creating them. In this series, Jon Stewart brings together people impacted by different parts of a problem to discuss one big question: How do we come up with change?