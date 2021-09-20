Here Are The Top 5 Looks From The 2021 Emmys

Finally, after a big night for the series, "Ted Lasso" star Brendan Hunt made a breathtaking appearance backstage with an Emmy in hand. He admits to taking a cue from London, where the Apple TV+ series takes place. Also, if you think Brendan Hunt is just a pretty, bearded face, think again. Hunt is also one of the writers for "Ted Lasso," so even if he didn't walk away with an award for acting, he got one for giving us one of the best TV comedies in recent memory. It's just frustrating that someone could be so damn handsome and so damn talented all at once.

Anyway, congratulations for all your success and style, Sir Brendan Hunt.