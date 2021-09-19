Colin In Black & White Teaser: Colin Kaepernick Shares The Untold Story Of His Youth

At the top of the new teaser for "Colin In Black & White," Kaepernick promises to take the audience on a powerful journey: "Let me share a story with you that's not told enough."

Back in 2016, Kaepernick made history with a simple act of peaceful protest. Then a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem to protest police violence and racial injustice across the country. His efforts sparked outrage and led to a firestorm of discussion surrounding athletes and activism. By the time the season wrapped up, Kaepernick was a free agent and remains unsigned in the NFL. And though this is the narrative now attached to his name, this isn't the story of "Colin In Black & White." The upcoming miniseries looks at everything that came before.

"Colin in Black & White" chronicles Kaepernick's coming-of-age as the Black adopted child of a white family in Central California. The teaser showcases Jaden Michael as a young Kaepernick, and offers our first look at Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his adoptive parents. Interested in the origin story of Kaepernick's activism, the series will show the building blocks that created the football star turned activist. Our biggest hint at what's to come is shown on Michael's face, clearly struggling through a range of emotions as he contends with the complex nature of race, class and culture.

Here's how Netflix has described the series.

From co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick comes Colin in Black & White, a bold new dramatic limited series that chronicles Kaepernick's coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You don't know Kaepernick until you know Colin.

DuVernay will direct episodes, along with Sheldon Candis, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, and Kenny Leon. The series also stars Amarr Wooten, Mace Coronel, and Klarke Pipkin.

"Colin in Black & White" arrives on Netflix on October 29, 2021.