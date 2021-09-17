Around The World In 80 Days Trailer: David Tennant Travels Neither Time Nor Space In A Hot Air Balloon

A hot air balloon can't quite achieve the same heights as a time machine, but "Around the World in 80 Days" still promises a sweeping crusade. Tennant stars as English gentleman turned adventurer Phileas Fogg who declares at the start of the teaser: "I'm going to circumnavigate the globe in eighty days." Following through on his wild claim, Fogg makes a £20,000 wager with snobby members of the prestigious London reform club that he can indeed complete the worldwide journey in a mere 80 days.

Fogg is joined on his trip by his loyal valet Passepartout (Ibrahim Korma) and determined journalist, Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch). The trio make an exciting team fit for a thrilling adventure that sees them trekking across deserts, dancing through party halls and whipping out guns to fend off dangerous adversaries. Based on the trailer, the journey won't go nearly as smoothly as they hoped — which should come as no surprise to audience members.

If you haven't already solved it, this very familiar story comes from the 1872 adventure novel, "Around the World in Eighty Days," one of Jules Verne's most acclaimed works. Previous adaptations include the Michael Anderson-directed Best Picture-winner and Frank Coraci's lackluster 2004 remake. Between the many iterations and the novel itself, this eight-part series has plenty of material to mine from. Taking the form of a series also allows the creative voices behind the camera more time to flesh out the characters, including the over-educated yet very childlike Fogg.

The series began filming well over a year ago, in March of 2020, but COVID-19 delays led to a 5-month long stall. Filming resumed in various locations, including South Africa and Romania to capture the series' "vibrant and cinematic" look. "Around The World In 80 Days" also stars Jason Watkins, Peter Sullivan, Lindsay Duncan, Dolly Wells, Richard Wilson, Faical Elkihel, Anthony Flanagan, Gary Beadle, and Giovanni Scifoni.

No official release date has been announced, but "Around The World In 80 Days" is set to premiere first on BBC One this December. Sadly, that might mean an even longer wait for Americans hoping to spend some quality time with Tennant's newly mustachioed face.