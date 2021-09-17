How To With John Wilson Season 2 Will Arrive In November

"How To With John Wilson" turned out to be a surprisingly comforting quarantine watch. The first season granted us six hilariously off-kilter episodes that saw Wilson filming his fellow New Yorkers whilst offering candid, unpolished advice. His commentary is paired with brilliantly chosen b-roll footage, like a pile of garbage bags or a man dragging an air conditioner through the streets of the city. Honestly, there's no way to describe this show that doesn't sound absolutely insane — it's the kind of thing you have to experience for yourself. And believe me, you haven't lived until you've seen Wilson shove a camera into the face of a self-proclaimed "nice, juicy buff guy" who attempts (and sadly fails) to do a cool skateboard trick.

And while it's sure to make you laugh, the show also offers poignant commentary. Wilson takes the time to listen to the people he prods with questions, and allows them to reveal themselves to the camera. Episodes that begin with questions of scaffolding or furniture covers quickly derail into oddly emotional (or abruptly disturbing) territory. Wilson wanders off on bizarre tangents, but makes the journey well-worth following along.

The genius of "How To With John Wilson" is that it offers the singular joy of seeing the world through someone else's eye. Cameraman, narrator and zany tour guide, Wilson has a way of making the unremarkable absolutely fascinating. The series is created by Wilson and executive produced by "Nathan for You" producers Nathan Fielder, Michael Korman, and Clark Reinking.

Season 2 of "How To With John Wilson" premieres on HBO and HBO Max on November 26.