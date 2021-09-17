How To With John Wilson Season 2 Will Arrive In November
Good news — everyone's favorite anxious New Yorker is returning for a second season! The refreshingly strange HBO docu-comedy "How To With John Wilson" will be back on November 26, 2021.
The acclaimed series stars Wilson as our world guide through the chaos of life, investigating deceptively simple topics like "How To Make Risotto" and "How To Split The Check." But don't let these episode titles fool you, this is by no means a step-by-step walkthrough of everyday tasks. Wilson walks the streets of the city asking questions, observing life and investigating for answers. HBO previously described the series as a "uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation."
HBO offered this synopsis for the upcoming second season:
John Wilson continues his heartfelt mission of self-discovery, exploration and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple topics. Building upon season one, the episodes take unexpected turns, but are grounded in John's refreshing honesty. New York Times named season one of HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON the best half-hour comedy in 2020, while Vanity Fair named it "the year's best television show," calling it, "an extraordinarily heartfelt exploration of what it means to be a person in the world."
Last Time on How To With John Wilson
"How To With John Wilson" turned out to be a surprisingly comforting quarantine watch. The first season granted us six hilariously off-kilter episodes that saw Wilson filming his fellow New Yorkers whilst offering candid, unpolished advice. His commentary is paired with brilliantly chosen b-roll footage, like a pile of garbage bags or a man dragging an air conditioner through the streets of the city. Honestly, there's no way to describe this show that doesn't sound absolutely insane — it's the kind of thing you have to experience for yourself. And believe me, you haven't lived until you've seen Wilson shove a camera into the face of a self-proclaimed "nice, juicy buff guy" who attempts (and sadly fails) to do a cool skateboard trick.
And while it's sure to make you laugh, the show also offers poignant commentary. Wilson takes the time to listen to the people he prods with questions, and allows them to reveal themselves to the camera. Episodes that begin with questions of scaffolding or furniture covers quickly derail into oddly emotional (or abruptly disturbing) territory. Wilson wanders off on bizarre tangents, but makes the journey well-worth following along.
The genius of "How To With John Wilson" is that it offers the singular joy of seeing the world through someone else's eye. Cameraman, narrator and zany tour guide, Wilson has a way of making the unremarkable absolutely fascinating. The series is created by Wilson and executive produced by "Nathan for You" producers Nathan Fielder, Michael Korman, and Clark Reinking.
Season 2 of "How To With John Wilson" premieres on HBO and HBO Max on November 26.