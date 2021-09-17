The Sleeper Has Awakened And Hans Zimmer's Dune Score Is Now Streaming

When it comes to "Dune," how big of a scale are we talking about? Let's put it this way: Hans Zimmer compiled three separate soundtracks for the widely anticipated Denis Villeneuve film. The digital album "The Dune Sketchbook (Music from the Soundtrack)" first dropped on September 3, featuring extended themes from the score and representing the first time Zimmer has released a soundtrack in Dolby Atmos Music.

Today marks the release of the second of those compilations, made up of the official "Dune" score and sure to become a fixture in my soundtrack rotation. "The Art and Soul of Dune" is the last digital album and will release in conjunction with the tie-in novel of the same name, made available on October 22, 2021. You can check out the track listings — which can't really be considered spoilery unless you're already familiar with the material — for the official "Dune" score below.

Dream of Arrakis Herald of the Change Bene Gesserit Gom Jabbar The One Leaving Caladan Arrakeen Ripples in the Sand Visions of Chani Night on Arrakis Armada Burning Palms Stranded Blood for Blood The Fall Holy War Sanctuary Premonition Ornithopter Sandstorm Stillsuits My Road Leads into the Desert

I fully intend on finding out whether simply listening to this score on endless repeat will help me survive until the release of the actual film. If not, "Dune" opens in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. Here's the official synopsis:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential — only those who can conquer their fear will survive.