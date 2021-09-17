Fever Dream Trailer: A Spanish Thriller With An Eerie Approach To Motherhood

In "Fever Dream" ("Distancia de rescate"), a young woman, far from her home, lies beside a mysterious boy. She is not his mother and he is not her child, but even in her dying moments they have something to offer one another. Together, they tell a haunting tale of broken souls threatened by an invisible menace.

The trailer introduces Amanda (Maria Valverde), vacationing in a sleepy Argentine village with her young daughter. She innocently befriends her new neighbor Carola (Dolores Fonzi), not realizing the life-changing reality that comes with the friendship. So many horror stories begin with strangers who turn out to be much more than anyone could imagine and "Fever Dream" is no exception. A mother herself, Carola is guarding a dark secret about her strange son, David (Emilio Vodanovich).

Based on a novel by Samanta Schweblin, "Fever Dream" weaves a trippy, enigmatic mystery, with the trailer promising a gorgeous (if unsettling) atmosphere. The film premiered this month at the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival and is slated to hit theaters and Netflix in October. Peruvian director Claudia Llosa previously helmed "The Milk of Sorrow" which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 82nd Academy Awards. She's also the mind behind the Cillian Murphy and Jennifer Connelly starring drama, "Aloft."

"Fever Dream" also stars Germán Palacios, Guillermo Pfening, Guillermina Sorribes, Marcelo Michinaux, Cristina Banegas. The film is produced by Llosa, Pablo Larraín, Mark Johnson, Tom Williams, Juan de Dios Larraín, and Miguel Morales.

"Fever Dream" debuts in select theaters on October 6, 2021 and arrives to Netflix on October 13, 2021.

Below is the official synopsis for the film.

Told from a decidedly feminine perspective, this hallucinatory tale explores the interconnected nature of love and fear in motherhood. A woman named Amanda vacations in a sleepy Argentine village with her young daughter Nina. Ever-concerned with her daughter's welfare, Amanda constantly calculates the "rescue distance" needed to protect her child. She soon discovers that things around her are not as they seem. A local boy named David interrogates Amanda, as she struggles to make sense of her surroundings. The beauty of the bucolic countryside is a striking counterpoint to an eerie story of dark forces, powerful emotions, and pervasive dangers. From Peruvian director Claudia Llosa, based on the Samanta Schweblin novel of the same name.