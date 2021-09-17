The Purge Creator James DeMonaco Made A Movie About The Glory Of Rocky III [Interview]

Something this movie captures well is that, whenever you're on Staten Island, you get to meet a lot of characters.

Indeed, dude. It's a weird place.

For you, what are the little things that make Staten Island authentic?

Well, this year things have changed considerably on the island but I won't get into the politics of the island, that's completely blown me off the map. But let's go pre pre-political days. I think what I still see here, we're so close to Manhattan, so we're next to what some people would say is the center of the world. Yet, there is still an odd small town feel.

It was almost a combination of "Stand By Me" and "Goodfellas," which is the weirdest way to grow up. So we had this huge forest that we play in everyday and do our "Stand By Me"-like adventures. Not that we were discovering dead bodies, but we had this idea like Stephen King's Stand By Me's forest growing up and beautiful neighborhoods. Yet on my block and right around the block were two, I'm not going to say their names, very big mob bosses.

You'd see sometimes the violence would creep into the neighborhood a little bit or we'd hear about it. It was a little but not much, it protected the neighborhoods for the most part. It's weird. It was very idyllic yet there was this mob element. We also had a lot of cops and firefighters in the same neighborhood. So it's got the small town feel, yet it's got the trappings of a crime drama, always about to unfold. At any moment we'd hear a story about, "You hear what's going around the corner with so-and-so?"

And again, I'm not going to say the names, you would know who the people are. But so it's been quite a unique way to grow up. But I also don't want to perpetuate the cliche that it's a, I tried to break that a little, but I probably did perpetuate it because I had Bobby playing a mobster. I also wanted to show that it's actually a very nice looking place. It's got great parks and forests, and that's not often depicted, I think in film, on Staten Island. I think the mob angle is always really exploited, but it was a very nice place to grow up, I say. I hope I answered the question, dude. I started to babble.

[Laughs] Not at all. I always enjoy hearing about Staten Island and enjoy my time there. The best sense of humor over there.

It's true, though. I say that about people from Brooklyn, but I think it's true for people from Staten Island. It's why I think Brooklyn back in the day, bred, from Mel Brooks to Larry David. I think it carries over to Staten Island a little bit. I don't know what it is, there's something about New York, probably all the five boroughs have it. But there's an anger combined with curiosity that leads to great humor in some weird way.

"Rocky III" plays such a pivotal role in this movie.

Absolutely, yes.

It's treated like the moon landing in the movie.

Dude, it was. That's exactly how to put it. So, I wanted the movie to represent any movie that inspired anybody. I think the Italian-Americans, especially on the south shore of the island, which is predominantly Italian-American, took Stallone under our wing. It wasn't just the Rocky character, it was the Rambo character too. More Rocky, but Rambo was big, the Rambo openings were huge here.

And dude, they were big, all the stuff in the movie, waiting three and a half hours in line, that's true. I saw the movie twice in one day. At school that week, everybody was carrying Rocky posters. I still remember this, literally walking down the hallway holding your Rocky poster.

He was an Italian-American blue collar guy. He represented what Staten Island was blue collar, Italian-American. There was this hero worship, but it was this great anticipation. I think it really culminated in part three, even four was big, but one and two beloved.

Three, is where it really rose up because we had all those years to worship him and dude, it was crazy; three and a half hours on the line, fights on the line, people screaming in the movie theater. It was great.

Was it the same experience shown in the movie, going with your parents and friends on opening day?

Oh, everybody was there, dude. I remember I cut it out from the movie, but I remember yelling out my window that day to all my neighbors in Staten, wondering who got the newspaper first to check showtimes. I remember that morning, we all woke up like, who was getting the paper first, calling each other, yelling out the window. I got tickets for my family, but I sat with my friends, all that's very true.

There was something about Stallone that he got these people going. I'm telling you, when I met him, he must've heard that before because he knew, he goes, "Yeah, you Staten Islanders really love me over there." He knew it.

Made me think of "Cinema Paradiso." It's a very romantic portrayal of going to the movies.

That's my favorite scene, too, in the movie. And it was important to me, you probably noticed, dude, I don't show Rocky in that scene. I just show the projector and the audience. I think I shot down the barrel of the projector, just a flipper verse of a couple of shots from the movie. But it was important to me to say, "Look, it's not about 'Rocky III.' It's really about these people and their reaction to the film." And again, I want it to almost be at that moment, it could have been "Jaws," it could have been "Close Encounters," it could have been a Fellini film, anything that gets people in a communal setting, what makes going to the theater magical. I mean, I hate that it might be going away in our lives. That's what sucks the most.

It's just not as satisfying watching a movie from home or on your computer.

Absolutely. Listen, beyond the pandemic, obviously they had to shut stuff down. But we were hearing the potential demise of cinema before COVID hit, right? People were already speaking about studios aren't making money and theaters aren't turning a profit. I hope COVID is not accelerating what was already happening, I hope people return. I don't think we can replicate that communal experience, that whatever it is we share inside the theater, you can't do it at home. You just can't do it. Listen, I've seen great movies at home, but they're not nearly like what it's like sitting in a theater.