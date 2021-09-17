No Time To Die Tickets Are On Sale Now, Bond Is (Finally) Back

"Spectre" was released way back in November 2015. That feels like an eternity ago. Craig famously said during the press tour for that movie that he'd rather "slash his wrists" rather than play Bond again. While he had just wrapped up a massive, exhausting shoot, the comments sent the media into a frenzy. And then began a long game of "Will he? Won't he?" in regards to Craig coming back for a swan song.

Eventually, Craig, who has been in the role since 2006's "Casino Royale," agreed. Then began the messy search for a director. Danny Boyle ("Trainspotting") was hired. Then he pulled out over creative differences just months before shooting. Eventually paving the way for Cary Joji Fukunaga ("True Detective") to step in. That was the first time the movie had its release date pushed back. Then, after a very long production, Covid happened.

"No Time to Die" was the first major movie to be delayed by the pandemic, and it has since been pushed back several times. Streaming services flirted with acquiring the film. It was a messy and long wait for fans of the franchise such as myself. With all of that being said, the fact that we can now purchase tickets makes this finally feel real.

The cast includes Rami Malek as the villain, with Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, and David Dencik rounding out the cast.

"No Time to Die" is set to hit theaters on October 8, 2021.

Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.