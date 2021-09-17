No Time To Die Tickets Are On Sale Now, Bond Is (Finally) Back
At long last, James Bond is coming back after a nearly six-year absence. It may not feel real but it's about to, as "No Time to Die" tickets are finally on sale in the U.S. They already went on sale in the U.K. a few days ago, which makes this feel all the more real. After many, many delays, shake-ups, and all manner of chaos, it's nearly time to say goodbye to Daniel Craig's 007.
Nothing will prepare you for the epic conclusion. #NoTimeToDie tickets are now on sale in the US. Get yours at https://t.co/GFHQqT10fR pic.twitter.com/R7rqzlecei
— James Bond (@007) September 17, 2021
This is arguably the biggest movie to debut in theaters since the pandemic began. Perhaps even bigger than "Black Widow." This is Craig's final go-around as the iconic MI6 agent and that is no small thing. Not only that but the movie is said to carry a gigantic budget in the $250 million range. So the pressure is on for this thing to perform. It is also, as we recently learned, the longest James Bond movie ever made. So we'll get some bang for our buck.
Bond's Bumpy Return to the Big Screen
"Spectre" was released way back in November 2015. That feels like an eternity ago. Craig famously said during the press tour for that movie that he'd rather "slash his wrists" rather than play Bond again. While he had just wrapped up a massive, exhausting shoot, the comments sent the media into a frenzy. And then began a long game of "Will he? Won't he?" in regards to Craig coming back for a swan song.
Eventually, Craig, who has been in the role since 2006's "Casino Royale," agreed. Then began the messy search for a director. Danny Boyle ("Trainspotting") was hired. Then he pulled out over creative differences just months before shooting. Eventually paving the way for Cary Joji Fukunaga ("True Detective") to step in. That was the first time the movie had its release date pushed back. Then, after a very long production, Covid happened.
"No Time to Die" was the first major movie to be delayed by the pandemic, and it has since been pushed back several times. Streaming services flirted with acquiring the film. It was a messy and long wait for fans of the franchise such as myself. With all of that being said, the fact that we can now purchase tickets makes this finally feel real.
The cast includes Rami Malek as the villain, with Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, and David Dencik rounding out the cast.
"No Time to Die" is set to hit theaters on October 8, 2021.
Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.