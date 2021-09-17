Kit Harington Turned Down Another Superhero Movie Before Joining Eternals

Hold up, wait a minute ... you mean to tell me we could've had "Game of Thrones" alum Kit Harington in a whole other superhero franchise and we didn't even know it?!

Jon Snow himself sat down with Total Film for their October 2021 issue and revealed that he almost signed onto a different project before securing his role in "Eternals."

"I won't mention what it was, but yeah, there was one other [superhero movie] that I did turn down a while ago," he revealed to the outlet. "It was a while ago, as well — just because it didn't feel like the right thing at the right time. And I think I was right to. My head was very in the Jon Snow world then."

The actor — who has appeared in both dramatic and comedic roles, such as his work in the fictional mockumentary "7 Days in Hell" and the drama film "The Death & Life of John F. Donovan" — was keen to keep tight-lipped about which role he previously turned down in the superhero world.

"You know, the comic-book and superhero world has called once before, and I didn't like the role and the part and the time to do it. So I turned it down. And then this one [in 'Eternals'] felt right to me. I liked that the character they were offering was not necessarily an Eternal. He was human. I did like that. I felt that I could do something with that, that he came with all these human faults. So it was the character that drew me to it, as well as it being the MCU, and how exciting."

Though it's impossible to nail down exactly which superhero Harington would've been in the running for, my mind immediately goes to him starring in "The New Mutants" or even that ill-fated 2015 take on "The Fantastic Four." To be fair, I'm mainly into the "Eternals" game to see if those Harry Styles-as-Starfox rumors actually come true, but there is something really charismatic and bold in the quiet trailer for Chloe Zhao's first directorial dip into the superhero pond. Plus, Kit's innate acting ability and gentle charm are sure to sell this piece alongside exciting costars like Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.