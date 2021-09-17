You Season 3 Trailer: Joe's Bloody Love Story Is Back, With More Twists Than Ever

Oh, the wonders of suburbia. Surprising absolutely no one, New York native and the most pretentious man alive, Joe Goldberg, isn't vibing with his new California suburb. Could the joys of married life be getting him down? After her declaration of love at the end of season 2, Joe has moved in with the only person crazy enough to love him, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). The upcoming season sees them raising little baby Henry — which means the rest of us should cross our fingers and hope CPS comes to his rescue.

At the very least, Joe seems committed to fatherhood, but married life isn't enough to change his old ways. Worst of all, his new fixation lives right next door. This certainly won't end well — just ask his prior obsessions, Candace (Ambyr Childers) and Guinevere (Elizabeth Lail) — especially with Love in the mix. While she's trying to build a life for the two, Joe is unwittingly on the verge of destroying it.

While Joe has always been the show's wildcard, Love has proven to be even more deranged than he is. Sure, Joe is impulsive and crazy, but he's generally pretty predictable. It helps that we've spent the past two seasons digging into his psyche, but the same isn't true of Love. She spent much of the second season 10 steps ahead of both Joe and the audience. Right down to the finale, Love was throwing curveballs and taking shocking steps forward. Who's to say she won't surprise us again? This is bad news for anyone who gets in her way — including her obsessive hubby himself.

The season 3 trailer shows off the return of major players Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti as Joe and Love, and also gives us a peek at the cast of characters filling out the couple's new neighborhood. The season includes Dylan Arnold, Tati Gabrielle, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Scott Michael Foster, Ben Mehl, Shannon Chan-Kent, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer, and Jack Fisher. Also returning are the familiar faces of Saffron Burrows as Love's mother, Dottie and Jenna Ortega as Ellie.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 3 of "You":

Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti), now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they're surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love's lethal impulsiveness. And then there's his heart. Could the woman he's been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who's wise to your tricks? Well, that'll prove a much more complicated escape.

Season 3 of "You" arrives to Netflix on October15, 2021.