New Batgirl Actress Leslie Grace Says Being Cast 'Actually Broke' Her Brain

The three-time Latin Grammy Award nominee has taken to her local comic shop in order to build her knowledge to play Barbara Gordon. "That was my first question—what do I read?" Leslie told Variety. "I'm like, 'Send me everything I need to learn.' I just bought every comic and just starting asking so many questions."

It also seems like Leslie will be hitting the gym and training hard for the role, which we anticipate will have its fair share of fight scenes. "I will tell you this, Batgirl is a badass" she said. "She's definitely going to be fighting lots of people. She'll be very hands-on. She's got a lot to prove."

She also told the outlet her wish is that young Latina girls will be inspired by her Batgirl and feel represented by her work, which she hopes will "validates the dreams of other people who look like me, who may feel it's not an opportunity for them." She added, "I'm just really excited about every young girl who is going to see a Dominican Batichica and say, 'I can do that.' I can't wait."

The film will be directed by duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who are known for their work on "Bad Boys for Life," from a script by Christina Hodson.