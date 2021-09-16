7 Prisoners Trailer: A Harrowing Look At Human Trafficking

The trailer for "7 Prisoners" follows 18-year-old Mateus (Christian Malheiros), who hopes to provide a better life for his working-class family in a rural area. He accepts a new job in the bustling city of São Paolo, where he is shuttled in with a handful of other teenage boys from his town. They have their identity cards taken by a vicious scrapyard taskmaster, Luca (Rodrigo Santoro), who threatens to kill them if they try to escape.

"7 Prisoners" was helmed by "Socrates" director Alexandre Moratto, who has gotten a reputation for his socially-conscious, deeply personal style of filmmaking. He co-wrote the screenplay with Thayná Mantesso. Oscar-nominated filmmakers Fernando Merielles ("City of God") and Ramin Bahrani ("The White Tiger") produced the film, along with Moratto, Andrea Barata Ribeiro, and Bel Berlinck.

In addition to Malheiros and Santoro, the cast includes Bruno Rocha, Vitor Julian, Lucas Oranmian, Cecília Homem de Mello, and Dirce Thomaz.