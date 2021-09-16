The Morning Watch: William Shatner Reviews Captain Kirk Impressions, Kate Kitchen Fight Breakdown & More

In this edition, find out what "Star Trek" star William Shatner thinks of some of the most famous impressions (as well as some more obscure impersonations) of Captain James T. Kirk. Plus, "Kate" director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and star Mary Elizabeth Winstead break down the action-packed kitchen fight. And finally, see what happens with "Robot Chicken" brings together the world of "G.I. Joe" and the infamous "Tiger King" himself, Joe Exotic.