Sample The Soundtrack For Prisoners Of The Ghostland, The Craziest Movie Of 2021 [Exclusive]

Trapenese is a prolific composer, with scores featured in films and television shows like "Finding Ohana," "Spontaneous," "Project Power," "Lady and the Tramp," "Earth to Echo," "Shadow and Bone," "Tron: Uprising," "Quantico," "Straight Outta Compton," and the second and third installments of the "Divergent" series. He's also behind the video game scores for "Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge," "Need for Speed: Payback," and "The Crew."

In 2016, Trapanese became a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In addition to his score work, Trapanese has also served as a conductor at The Hollywood Bowl and Central Park, as well as with The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, AUKSO Poland, as well as numerous festival ensembles and Hollywood orchestras. He's also worked alongside pop artists like Janelle Monae, Kendrick Lamar, Daft Punk, Dr. Dre, M83, Mike Shinoda, 3OH!3, The Glitch Mob, Halsey, Kelly Clarkson, Moby, and Zedd.