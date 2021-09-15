HBO Max's Harry Potter Quiz Show Will Be Hosted By Helen Mirren

That's kind of weird, right?

However, if you think about it, everything about HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses" feels more than a little off. When the quiz show was announced back in May 2021, we questioned its very existence, and things have only become stranger since then. There are, of course, the obvious issues, like the fact that it's hard to be a Harry Potter fan in a world where J.K. Rowling seems hellbent on driving everyone away from the series with her transphobic tweets.

While Rowling herself isn't directly involved with the show, it's hard to completely divorce her from the IP. Especially when there's been a sudden abundance of Potter-themed news in light of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's" 20th anniversary. From the opening of the Harry Potter New York store to the upcoming "Hogwarts Legacy" video game, this should be an exciting time for fans, but every sliver of good news feels like it's been tainted by Rowling's views.

Besides the more serious issues, it's also comically annoying that they didn't use any of the excellent names they could have ripped straight from the books. I mean, why can't they call this "The Triwizard Tournament" and add a wacky physical challenge-style component? Why aren't they going full fandom and naming it "The Nastily Exhausting Wizarding Test" (or "N.E.W.T.S." if you're nasty)? There are so many good references they could make and it sounds like they decided to go with the blandest possible option. Is it to reap those sweet SEO points?