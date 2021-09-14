Martin Scorsese's The Wolf Of Wall Street Hitting 4K In Time For The Film's Eighth Anniversary

Based on the memoir of the same name by disgraced Wall Street shark Jordan Belfort, the film charts the meteoric rise of stockbroker Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio at his manic best) as his firm Stratton Oakmont implements illegal pump-and-dump stock fraud schemes to amass a fortune for him and his slimy cohorts, including his right-hand goon Donnie played by Jonah Hill. Both actors got well-earned Oscar nods for their roles.

Of course, like "Goodfellas" and "Casino" before it, "The Wolf of Wall Street" follows a similar trajectory of the first half of the film being all, "Hey, isn't crime and excess fun!" before the big crash of the second act where you not only realize the protagonist is pure parasitic scum, but you feel complicit for enjoying his ride. And what a ride it is, with Belfort and co. indulging in all manner of cocaine-and-hooker-fueled ego tripping, complete with office marching bands, strippers, a wrecked yacht, and those likely-expired quaaludes.

Many of the same viewers who look to movie characters like Tony Montana and Gordon Gekko as aspirational figures found a new misguided spirit animal in DiCaprio's portrayal of Belfort after the film was released. Perhaps the most uncomfortable aspect of this biopic is that we realize by the end that not only did Belfort face minimal consequences for all the lives he ruined with his schemes, but he also profited from the film itself. In the end we see the FBI agent played by Kyle Chandler riding the NYC subway and recall Belfort's dismissive insult: "Good luck on that subway ride home to your miserable, ugly f**king wives." This is an amoral universe, the movie is saying to us, and in the end we have to decide if we're more comfortable taking that subway ... or that sweet Lamborghini.

