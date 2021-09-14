Keegan-Michael Key Joins Timothee Chalamet In Wonka, The Prequel That Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Primetime Emmy winner Key has joined the cast of "Wonka, though his role and character details are under wraps. The film is billed as an origin story about the famed fictional candy-maker, who first appeared in Roald Dahl's 1964 children's novel, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Chalamet will portray the titular Wonka, a role first made famous by Gene Wilder in the 1971 movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." Actor Johnny Depp also portrayed the eccentric chocolatier in Tim Burton's 2005 remake. Deadline reports that Chalamet will be singing and dancing in the role, which should be interesting given his tendency towards more stoic characters. (His latest turn is as the mystical and mysterious Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," for example.)

A children's movie feels a little more in line for Key, who has provided voices for the "Angry Birds" movie and the "Hotel Transylvania" franchise. He's been busy lately, starring in AppleTV+'s comedy musical series "Schmigadoon!" and the upcoming "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" sequel coming to Amazon Prime. Singing and dancing are very much in key for Key, so it'll be fun to see him in a world as wild as the one created by Dahl.