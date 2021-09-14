Thai Cave Rescue Movie Will Feature The Actual Navy SEALs Recreating Their Mission

Since the Tham Luang cave rescue in 2018 (colloquially known as the "Thai cave rescue" in the Western world, because it happened in Thailand), we've heard rumblings of more than one movie based on the incident. Last year, came news that Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, the Oscar-winning documentary filmmakers behind "Free Solo," were working on one such movie, which now goes by the title of "The Rescue."

Now, more details are coming to light about Chin and Vasarhelyi's approach to making this documentary. And it sounds like they are going "The 15:17 to Paris" route with "The Rescue."

"The Rescue" premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on September 2, and 10 days later, on September 12, it also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. That's where The Wrap caught up with Chin and Vasarhelyi, who explained some of their process as documentarians, and what viewers can expect to see in "The Rescue." Here's what Vasarhelyi said:

"It's footage from news cameras — we're piecing together a CNN shot and a local Thai news shot and together, they make a scene — but we decided to do reenactments with the actual divers, reenacting the events."