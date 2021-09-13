Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Arrives On Digital Next Week, Followed By Blu-Ray Next Month
Sony has revealed the home video release dates for "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions." The horror sequel, which was filled with deadly games just like its predecessor, was released in theaters earlier this summer. It performed reasonably well, all things considered. But for those who didn't make it out to a theater back in July, fear not. It will be available from the comfort of your couch sooner rather than later. And we're getting an extended cut!
"Tournament of Champions" will be available through digital retailers on September 21, 2021, before making its way to Blu-ray/DVD on October 5, 2021, just in time for the Halloween season. Per Sony, the extended cut "reveals the masterminds behind Minos and features even more deadly escape rooms with over 25 minutes of all-new footage!" To tee that up, they have released a brief clip from the longer cut. Check it out.
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Extended Cut Scene
As we can see, the clip gives us a behind-the-scenes look into the shady organization that is Minos. The entity behind these deadly games is powerful, overflowing with resources, and has a wide reach. What we don't see much of in either movie is how this all comes together, and this clip provides a window into the inner workings. We are likely to get even more of that once the Blu-ray arrives, given that we're getting 25 minutes of new footage. Perhaps that will serve as a primer for "Escape Room 3." Assuming there is one.
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Bonus Features
Sony also revealed the bonus features that will be included. Save for the added footage, the extras on this one are a bit slim. But there are a few featurettes to dive into.
BLU-RAY
• Theatrical and Extended Cuts of "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions"
• Go Inside the Minos Escape Rooms
• Meet the Players
• Director Adam Robitel on Raising the Stakes
DIGITAL
• Go Inside the Minos Escape Rooms
• Meet the Players
• Director Adam Robitel on Raising the Stakes
Of note, the "Extended Cut" is included as a bonus feature on participating platforms. Beyond that, it will be available as a separate digital purchase. So for those who are interested in the extended cut, specifically, that is something to research before purchasing from a digital retailer.
Here is the synopsis for "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions":
ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS is the sequel to the box-office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive ... and discovering they've all played the game before.
Directed by Adam Robitel, the sequel stars Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel, and Carlito Olivero.
Be on the lookout for "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" on digital later this month and Blu-ray in early October.