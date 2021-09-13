Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Arrives On Digital Next Week, Followed By Blu-Ray Next Month

Sony has revealed the home video release dates for "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions." The horror sequel, which was filled with deadly games just like its predecessor, was released in theaters earlier this summer. It performed reasonably well, all things considered. But for those who didn't make it out to a theater back in July, fear not. It will be available from the comfort of your couch sooner rather than later. And we're getting an extended cut!

"Tournament of Champions" will be available through digital retailers on September 21, 2021, before making its way to Blu-ray/DVD on October 5, 2021, just in time for the Halloween season. Per Sony, the extended cut "reveals the masterminds behind Minos and features even more deadly escape rooms with over 25 minutes of all-new footage!" To tee that up, they have released a brief clip from the longer cut. Check it out.