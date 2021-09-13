No Time To Die Featurette Introduces A Couple New Secret Agents

The short video highlights Agents Nomi (Lashana Lynch) and Paloma (Ana de Armas), two spies who team up with Daniel Craig's James Bond to save the world and shoot bad guys. What kind of bad guys? The movie's synopsis gives us a hint:

In "No Time To Die," Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

As this featurette highlights, Bond gets help from Nomi and Paloma in tracking down this mysterious villain. The featurette includes commentary from director Cary Joji Fukunaga as well, who confirms that the two become allies of Bond in the film. The two can more than handle themselves, however, and can wield a gun and kick the crap out of those who get in their way. In Nomi's case, she also seems to be a badass pilot. The featurette gives us a glimpse of some of their action scenes in the movie and also some behind-the-scenes footage of the two training for their respective roles.

How the two agents end up working with Bond is still a mystery, but it's refreshing to see women play more of a substantive role in these films, something that Lynch touches on during the clip. "'No Time to Die,' represents change," Lynch says during the featurette. "We see so many different examples of women being strong in this movie, and being badasses at that."

In addition to Craig, Lynch, and de Armas, the movie stars Rami Malek as that mysterious villain, Lyutsifer Safin, Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter.

After being pushed back several times because of Covid, "No Time to Die" will finally premiere in the U.K. on September 30, 2021 and in U.S. theaters on October 8, 2021.