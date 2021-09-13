Succession Season 3 Is Coming To HBO In October

Season 2 of "Succession" ended on a real cliffhanger, with rebellious middle son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) trying to overthrow the family patriarch, Logan (Brian Cox). The Roy family owns Waystar Royco, the most successful entertainment and news conglomerate on the planet. Think the Murdochs or the Turners in their heyday and you get the picture. It's been nearly two years in the real world since Kendall started his little attempted coup, and now we're finally going to see what happens.

HBO announced that "Succession" will return for its nine-episode third season on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 9:00 pm EST/ 6:00 pm PST. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Season 3 will begin with Logan in a perilous position, fighting to maintain control after being ambushed by Kendall at the end of last season. Tensions rise in the family as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into an all-out familial civil war. Eldest son Connor (Alan Ruck) has never had any real interest in the family business, but this new level of rivalry might get him protective over certain relatives. (After all, he did offer to go to prison for Logan.) Daughter Shiv (Sarah Snook) and her husband, Tom (Matthew Macfayden), are in a tricky spot, trying to maneuver between Logan and Kendall while setting up their own power-grabbing schemes like a kind of modern-day Macbeth. Youngest son Roman (Kieran Culkin) never seems to know where he fits in, and he's still engaged in the world's weirdest on-again-off-again pseudo-fling with his father's long-time confidante, Gerri (J. Smith Cameron).

We left the Roys in all kinds of weird places, and it's going to be wild to see where they go from here.