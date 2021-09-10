Unidentified Trailer: Demi Lovato Is A Self-Proclaimed 'UFO Experiencer'

Many of us have discovered some surprising hobbies during quarantine. Knitting, poetry, and that tumultuous bread-baking phase comes to mind. But it takes a true legend to discover their passion for hunting down aliens. In this new series, Lovato joins forces with their skeptical best friend Matthew and sister Dallas to investigate recent close encounters and discover the truth behind some UFO sightings.

The show is in part driven by Lovato's personal experience: they recount a trip to Joshua Tree where a bright light moved erratically in the sky, and go on to describe themselves as a "singer, activist, and UFO experiencer." The series sees the crew traveling the world to meet scientific experts, chat with others about their "close encounters," test out some cool tech, and at one point, it looks like they're doing yoga in a giant, multicolored triangle? Pretty sure things are gonna get extremely weird, but the vibes seem solid.

Imagine camping out with all the chaos of your best friends, in the hopes of seeing proof that aliens exist? That's pretty much the gist of the show.

"Unidentified" seems very aligned with the popular BuzzFeed "Unsolved" series, which also pairs a supernatural enthusiast with a skeptical counterpart. Just like the new Peacock show, the YouTube series both retold and investigated bizarre stories. In this scenario, Demi is very much the believer, confirming as much with their big trailer question: "What if extraterrestrials aren't traveling lightyears to visit us? What if they're already here waiting for us to reach out?"

Not sure what the odds are for singer-songwriter Demi Lovato actually cracking the case on extraterrestrial life, but hey, stranger things have happened.

The four-part series premieres on Peacock on September 30, 2021.

Here's the official synopsis for the series:

"Unidentified" with Demi Lovato is an unscripted series that follows Lovato and their skeptical best friend Matthew and their sister Dallas, as they search for the truth about the UFO phenomena. While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.